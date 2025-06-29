Zelenskyy on quitting the Ottawa Convention: This is a signal that very often there is no alternative to these mines

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

By deciding to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, Ukraine is signaling to its partners that anti-personnel mines often have no alternative for defense. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"Russia has never been a party to this convention and is using anti-personnel mines in an extremely cynical way. And not only now, in the war against Ukraine. This is the hallmark of Russian killers – to destroy life by all means at their disposal. Including chemical weapons, and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and also various types of mines, including anti-personnel mines. Unfortunately, that's the case," the head of state noted.

Read also

He reminded that Ukraine's neighbors in Europe are also reacting to this threat from the Russian Federation. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as Poland and Finland, have decided to withdraw from the Convention.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is aware of the complexities of the withdrawal procedure when it takes place in wartime.

At the same time, the president noted that with this political move, Kyiv is signaling to all partners what needs to be focused on in defense.

"This applies to all countries along the perimeter of the Russian borders. Anti-personnel mines are the tool that very often has no alternative for defense," the head of state explained.