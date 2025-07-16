Zelenskyy presented candidates for the Cabinet to the deputies – who is on the list

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with MPs from the "Servant of the People" party, announced the list of candidates for the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy At a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction on July 16, he presented the members of the updated Cabinet of Ministers to the deputies. This was reported by the head of the faction. David Arakhamia.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the former Prime Minister. To Denys Shmyhal for the work done and introduced the new head of government. Yulia Svyrydenko and ministers.

The first deputy prime minister in the reshuffled government will be the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation – Minister of Digital Transformation. Mykhailo Fedorov.

Denys Shmyhal will become the Minister of Defense.

The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology, and the Ministry of Agriculture will be merged into one agency, which will be headed by Oleksiy Sobolev.

Taras Kachka will become Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, replacing... Olha Stefanyshyna.

The Ministry of Social Policy is planned to be renamed the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity. Denis Ulyutin, the First Deputy Minister of Finance, will head the merged ministry.

Instead of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko will lead Svetlana HrynchukInstead, Halushchenko will become the Minister of Justice.

Will retain their positions in the government:

← Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Alexey Kulebak

← Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybega

← Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko

← Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko

← Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova

← Minister of Health Viktor Liashenko

← Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi

← Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.