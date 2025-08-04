Zelenskyy promised to give brigades more opportunities to buy what they need, including pickup trucks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian brigades should have more opportunities to buy what they need, including pickup trucks. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address following his visit to Kharkiv region.

On August 4, the Head of State met with the military of the 92nd and 57th Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which hold positions in the region.

"Both brigades had a very frank discussion. We talked about how important decisions that have been made are already working, including direct funding for the brigades, especially funding for drones. It is very important now to give more opportunities to the brigades to buy pickup trucks and other necessary equipment on their own, according to their needs, at their own choice," Zelensky said.

He added that there are still many legal complications and bureaucracy. The President promised to simplify everything and give more opportunities to the brigades.

Zelensky added that on Tuesday, August 5, he will convene a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on this issue.

"We will discuss there everything we heard from our military today," he emphasized.