The Ministry of Defense is introducing new approaches for rapid supply of drones to the Armed Forces
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is introducing new mechanisms to ensure that drones are delivered to the frontline faster and in sufficient numbers. About this reported defense minister Denis Shmyhal.
In particular, the agency is moving to conclude framework agreements based on tactical and technical characteristics (TTC). This means that procurement will not be carried out for specific drone models, but in accordance with the defined specifications.
This approach allows us to attract more manufacturers, create a competitive environment and ensure transparency of procurement through the Prozorro system, Shmyhal said.
In addition, the DOT-Chain Defense digital marketplace has been launched, where combat units can choose the drones they need.
According to the Minister of Defense, this allows for targeted and rapid supplies without delays. The platform is currently operating in pilot mode for 12 combat brigades.
"We want drones to be delivered to the frontline quickly, in the right quantity and taking into account the real needs of the military," emphasized Shmyhal.
- on July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development, production and procurement of drones.
- In July, it also became known that Ukraine and the United States a "drone deal" is being prepared regarding the sale of Ukrainian drones in exchange for american investments and arms purchases from the United States.
Comments (0)