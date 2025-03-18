Zelenskyy: Russia plans offensives on multiple fronts in coming months
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to launch "several offensive actions" in the coming months, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists.
According to him, Russia is targeting the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv directions, while in Donetsk Oblast, the enemy seeks to continue advancing. Putin's goal is to "exert maximum pressure" on Ukraine.
"Believe me, he will try to do this in the coming months. That's how it will unfold. He will want to move forward, to penetrate our territory as much as possible, along with his Koreans, his friends in Iran, and Shahed drones," the president stated.
He said that Russia aims to push for a cease-fire with ultimatum-like demands on Ukraine. This would put Moscow in a "more favorable position" and maximize pressure on Ukraine and the president personally.
- On March 4, Zelenskyy listed Russia's demands for ending the war against Ukraine.
- On March 13, dictator Putin claimed he agreed with the U.S. proposal for a 30-day truce but once again put forward radical conditions for Ukraine, including halting mobilization and suspending military aid during the cease-fire.
- On March 17, Zelenskyy stated that Russia must stop imposing conditions for reaching a truce.
- On March 18, Trump and Putin held a phone conversation lasting over an hour and a half. Reportedly, Russia agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days, with Putin allegedly issuing an immediate order to his military.