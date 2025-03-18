Zelenskyy: Russia plans offensives on multiple fronts in coming months

The president says the enemy aims to exert maximum pressure on Ukraine and him personally

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to launch "several offensive actions" in the coming months, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists.

According to him, Russia is targeting the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv directions, while in Donetsk Oblast, the enemy seeks to continue advancing. Putin's goal is to "exert maximum pressure" on Ukraine.

"Believe me, he will try to do this in the coming months. That's how it will unfold. He will want to move forward, to penetrate our territory as much as possible, along with his Koreans, his friends in Iran, and Shahed drones," the president stated.

He said that Russia aims to push for a cease-fire with ultimatum-like demands on Ukraine. This would put Moscow in a "more favorable position" and maximize pressure on Ukraine and the president personally.