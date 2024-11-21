Zelenskyy: Russia struck with new missile, characteristics suggest intercontinental ballistic

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russia launched a new missile attack on Ukraine this morning, with characteristics matching those of an intercontinental ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"[Russia] is so afraid that it is now using new missiles. And it is searching the world for more weapons: from Iran, from North Korea. Today there was a new Russian missile. All the characteristics – speed, altitude – are of an intercontinental ballistic [missile]. An expert investigation is currently underway," the president said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the occupiers attacked Dnipro with various types of missiles, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region of Russia. This could be the first combat use of such a weapon in history.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Western official told ABC News that the morning Russian strike on Dnipro does not appear to have been carried out by an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Western countries have not yet officially commented on this strike.