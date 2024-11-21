The Come Back Alive fund, which provides competent assistance to the Ukrainian army, has published a video of the morning attack on Dnipro. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia struck the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"Overnight, the Russians, as stated by the Air Force, struck Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile of medium range for the first time. The video captures the morning of November 21 in Dnipro," the statement reads.

The footage shows the airspace being breached by one missile, followed by another, and then several more. All of them fall on different planes. Russian military propagandists claim that Moscow carried out the attack with the intercontinental missile RS-26 Rubezh. According to their statements, it has the ability to split into six combat parts, each of which can further split into six "sub-munitions."

Videos from different angles also appeared online.

REFERENCE On November 20, unconfirmed information circulated online that Russia was planning to launch the RS-26 "Rubezh" intercontinental missile at Ukraine. Several embassies in Ukraine suspended operations that day. The RS-26 "Rubezh" is a Russian mobile intercontinental ballistic missile, an advanced version of the RS-24 "Yars." Its range exceeds 5,500 km, but it can be adapted for medium distances. The missile is equipped with individually guided warheads. Its development began in the 2010s, with testing completed by 2018. It is currently unknown which type of intercontinental missile was used in the attack on Dnipro. Acting Head of the Air Command's Communications Department, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, stated that no further information or details about the early morning missile attack would be provided at this time.

On the morning of November 21, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine. The aggressor deployed MiG-31K fighter jets and Tu-95 bombers. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned about the potential threat of ballistic missile strikes.

As a result, emergency power cuts were implemented in six regions and Kyiv. Some of these outages have already been lifted.

Additionally, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, partially destroying an administrative building and injuring 17 people.