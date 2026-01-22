Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

The defense forces have achieved the result that the Russian army is not growing – the occupiers' losses in killed over the year have more than doubled. This was stated at the World Forum in Davos reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Commenting on the situation at the front, Zelenskyy said that Russian losses were the largest ever.

"I'm just sharing with you the real statistics: 35,000 killed per month, 35,000 soldiers. Last year in the same month it was about 14,000," the president said.

He emphasized that Russia does not think about losses. At the same time, Ukraine is thinking about how and how many soldiers Moscow is losing.

"We know that they mobilize 40,000 to 43,000 people a month and start losing 35,000. Of these 43,000, you need to know that about 10-15% are fleeing, and there are also wounded. Therefore, you can understand that their army has stopped growing," the head of state said.

He added that this was possible thanks to drone technology and drone operators. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to stop the war "tomorrow," Zelenskyy emphasized.

On January 18, 2026, Syrsky stated that due to heavy losses Russia was unable to increase the offensive grouping, despite exceeding the recruitment plan.

The chief also said that ukraine's losses decreased by 13%.