Zelenskyy: Russians need four more years to occupy Donbas – Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russians have occupied a third of Donetsk region, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

It will take at least four years for Russia to fully occupy Donbas. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to him, before talking about what Ukraine is ready for, we need to know what Russia is ready for. For example, with regard to the Donetsk region, at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the head of state explained that since February 2022, Russians have seized about a third of it, not 69%.

The President clarified that the Russians currently hold about 67-69% of the territory. That is, in almost four years of full-scale war, they have occupied a third of the Donetsk region.

"That's why I explained that the stories that they will occupy our Donbas by the end of the year are all talk. That is, they need four more years to occupy our Donbas," Zelensky said.