FT: Europeans compare Donetsk region to Florida, Trump is impressed

Russia demands that Ukraine cede territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for freezing the front line

Negotiations in the United States (Photo: OP)

During the talks in Washington, European leaders compared Ukraine's Donetsk region to the US state of Florida, and US President Donald Trump was impressed by the analogy. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

One of the stumbling blocks in the peace talks is Russia's demand that Ukraine cede territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for freezing the front line in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. However, Kyiv insists that it will not give up any territory.

Two FT sources said that on Monday, August 18, at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Europeans compared the transfer of the remaining part of Donetsk region under the control of the Defense Forces to Trump's transfer of eastern Florida.

They added that the US president was impressed by this analogy.