Zelenskyy says Russia's economy can operate under sanctions for years

Russia may adopt the economic model of Iran or the DPRK, where the military industry dominates

Vladyslav Vlasiuk (Photo: x.com/vladvlas)

The Russian economy can function for years despite the sanctions if it follows the model of Iran or North Korea. Vladislav Vlasyuk, the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, said this in an interview with LIGA.net .

According to him, Russia's economy, which was in place before the full-scale invasion, may "come to a final end" by the end of 2026. But it is possible that the Kremlin will switch to an economy dominated by the military-industrial complex.

"In this case, recalling the Soviet Union, you can build an iron dome of sanctions, but it will not bring down the economy. It will continue to function, albeit inefficiently, outdatedly. The Russians will be able to work in this mode for years," Vlasiuk believes .

In this case, China, according to the Presidential Envoy, will not rush to help the Kremlin with money, despite the fact that they are allies. The main role of this country is to support the supply of microelectronics and "other goodies" for Russia's military needs, without which it would have problems with weapons production.

"It (China) is making money on Russia and allowing the war to continue through the supply of microelectronics," Vlasiuk said .