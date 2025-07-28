Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Zalishchuk ambassador to Sweden

Svitlana Zalishchuk will replace Andriy Plahotniuk, who was appointed ambassador to Canada

Svitlana Zalishchuk (Photo: Wikipedia)

On Monday, July 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing an ambassador to Sweden. The corresponding decree No. 556/2025 was published on the website of the Presidential Office.

"To appoint Svitlana Petrivna Zalishchuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden," the document says.

Zalishchuk is 42 years old. She is a Ukrainian politician, civic activist, journalist and human rights defender, Member of Parliament of the eighth convocation.

She was elected to parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc on the party list (#18). She was the head of the Subcommittee on Euro-Atlantic Cooperation and European Integration of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Zalishchuk also worked as a staff advisor to the then Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on foreign policy.

Ukraine's previous ambassador to Sweden was Andriy Plakhotnyuk, who served from 2020 to 2025. On July 21, Zelenskyy appointed him ambassador to Canada.