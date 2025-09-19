Zelenskyy signs decree on establishment of military ombudsman office

The head of state created a new permanent agency for the commissioner for the rights of defenders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the Office of the military ombudsman. The relevant document published on the website of the head of the state.

Zelenskyy decided to establish the Office of the military ombudsman as a permanent subsidiary body under the president and approved the relevant regulation on this institution.

The structure and staffing of the Office will be approved by the ombudsman himself. The maximum number of staff is 150.

The financial and other support of the institution is provided by the State administration of affairs at the expense of funds provided for in the state budget.

The head of state also instructed the government to ensure that issues related to the establishment and operation of the Office are resolved, including the terms of remuneration for its employees.

The decree comes into force on the day of publication.

Among the main tasks of the newly created Office is to help identify violations of the rights of military personnel, reservists, territorial defense volunteers, members of the resistance movement and law enforcement officers involved in hostilities.