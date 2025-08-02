Zelenskyy submits bill to Rada to ratify 100-year agreement with Britain

The draft law on ratification of the document was registered in the Parliament on August 2

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes that the parliament ratify the Centennial Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is stated in the card of the draft law No. 0332 on the Verkhovna Rada website.

It states that the project was initiated by the head of state.

On Saturday, August 2, the draft law was received by the Verkhovna Rada and submitted to the parliamentary leadership for consideration.

This agreement was concluded on the basis of the security agreement signed on January 12, 2024. In fact, the document expands Kyiv and London's security cooperation and extends it from a ten-year to a century-long period.

On January 16, 2025, Zelenskyy and Starmer signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership between the countries. The document provides for further military aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine and Britain agreed on at least $3.6 billion in annual military aid for Kyiv.