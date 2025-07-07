Zelenskyy: The occupiers will not feel safe in the Kursk and Belgorod regions
Russia will suffer strikes on its territory in the regions bordering Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.
He reported that on July 7, he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he heard reports on the situation on the front lines. In particular, the discussion covered the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions, as well as the Orikhiv direction and Sumy region.
A separate report concerned the actions of the Defense Forces on Russian territory in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
"The occupiers will not feel safe there," Zelenskyy said.
The issue of supplying drones to the front line was also discussed at the meeting.
"We will be able to deter Russian attacks and ensure our active actions more thanks to drones and technological solutions," the president emphasized.
- On June 22, Syrskyi reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control approximately 90 square kilometers of territory in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region.