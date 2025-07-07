Zelenskyy: The occupiers will not feel safe in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

The President listened to a report on military operations on Russian territory at the meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS/ EPA)

Russia will suffer strikes on its territory in the regions bordering Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

He reported that on July 7, he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he heard reports on the situation on the front lines. In particular, the discussion covered the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions, as well as the Orikhiv direction and Sumy region.

A separate report concerned the actions of the Defense Forces on Russian territory in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

"The occupiers will not feel safe there," Zelenskyy said.

The issue of supplying drones to the front line was also discussed at the meeting.

"We will be able to deter Russian attacks and ensure our active actions more thanks to drones and technological solutions," the president emphasized.