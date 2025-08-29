Zelenskyy: The war will end anyway, Putin won't get away with it

The President stated that despite the Russian dictator's desire to continue aggression against Ukraine, he will have to stop it

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I am sure that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will eventually be forced to stop the war against Ukraine. He said this... stated / declared / said at the briefing.

"The war will still end. It's inevitable. Yes, reasons can still be found to postpone the peace process. Not now, there's no denazification, the government is illegitimate... But no one supports these reasons. And that's important in the world. They are the aggressors. To the world, they are guilty in this war. And the guilty party must end the war. It will still happen, in one format or another," Zelensky said.

According to the president, Putin will be forced to stop the aggression not only due to external, but also internal reasons.

"They don't want to realize at the level of their leadership that this war is causing them serious damage. And we're not just talking about the political image they've already lost. We're talking about damage to their economy. There are definitely bad processes going on there," Zelensky said.

The president noted that active action by the United States is needed to end the war.

"It is very important to put pressure on Russia; the US must take strong steps. They can, they have the most powerful sanctions policies. Therefore, a strong desire from the US is needed, and Putin will be at the negotiating table," Zelensky said.