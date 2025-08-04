Zelenskyy's team responds to Peskov about "preparations" for the leaders' meeting: It looks like a delay

Ukraine is ready for a meeting between the president and the dictator of Russia, the head of the OP said

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia's statement about "preparatory work" for a possible meeting of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a dictator Vladimir Putin looks "like another delay". In this way the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak replied on the new speech of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, the latter said that the Russian dictator was allegedly ready to meet with Zelenskyy "after preparatory work at the expert level."

"Peskov's statement about a 'possible' meeting looks like another delay because it contains no specifics. Ukraine's position is clear: we are ready for a meeting of leaders. Our partners, all those who truly value peace, support Ukraine's position that the meeting of the leaders should take place," the head of the OP said.

He noted that Ukraine is grateful to US President Donald Trump "for his consistency in ending the war, as well as for his desire to bring this meeting closer."

According to Yermak, if the issue is only about preparing for the meeting, "it's definitely not for us: we are ready right now."

"But the endless 'we do not rule out' [holding a meeting] without a specific date is unacceptable," the official concluded.