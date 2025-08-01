Zelenskiy says he is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders after Putin's statements

Ukraine proposes to move from exchanging statements and meetings at the technical level to the level of conversation between leaders, the President emphasized

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders to resolve the war. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a series of cynical statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Head of State said that Ukraine sees and supports the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war, all killings and achieve a decent and lasting peace.

He thanked everyone in the world who "supports the work for peace and helps us protect lives".

"We are hearing statements from Russia, and if this is a signal of their serious readiness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace, and not just an attempt to win more time for war and delay sanctions, then Ukraine reaffirms its readiness for a meeting at the level of leaders at any time," Zelensky wrote.

The President emphasized that Ukraine understands who makes decisions in Russia and who should end this war. The whole world also understands this.

"Ukraine is proposing to move from exchanging statements and meetings at the technical level to the level of conversation between leaders. America proposed this. Ukraine supported it. We need Russia's readiness," the Ukrainian leader summarized.

On August 1, during a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said he was ready to end the war against Ukraine, but on the terms he announced in June 2024.

Russian dictator generally praised the talks in Istanbul.

"My assessment is generally positive: how can you not be positive about the fact that hundreds of people have returned to their homeland," he said.

Putin claims that Russia is supposedly interested in a sustainable long-term peace in Ukraine.

"If Ukraine believes that now is not the time for negotiations, then Russia can wait," he added.