ZN: Three kg of gold and 18 watches worth 1 million euros found during searches of Piskun in France

France launches investigation against former Prosecutor General over possible money laundering, media source says

Sviatoslav Piskun (Photo: LIGA.net)

During the searches of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Sviatoslav Piskun last week, law enforcement officers found several kilograms of gold, cash and almost two dozen luxury watches at his villa in France. About, reported ZN, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

He said that during the search of the former official's house, 90,000 euros, three kilograms of gold, and 18 luxury watches worth more than 1 million euros were seized.

The source clarified that since Piskun was unable to confirm the origin of the currency, provide bank documents for the purchase of gold bullion and customs documents confirming the legality of importing expensive watches into France, he was detained by local law enforcement.

The French have launched an investigation into possible money laundering. The issue of whether Piskun will be charged under this article is being decided.

The former prosecutor general's entourage told ZN that the French had released him, but the investigation was ongoing.