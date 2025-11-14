The Special Operations Forces destroyed the place of accumulation of personnel of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation in the village of Zatyshok of the Shakhivska village community of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. This was reported by , the press service of the Special Operations Forces.

At the time of the strike, a contingent of the enemy's 1st and 9th separate motorized rifle brigades was in the building, amassing forces under the cover of unfavorable weather conditions. In particular, fog.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 51st Army group is tasked with encircling the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the north.

Despite the difficult weather conditions, the UAVs successfully reached the target. Actual enemy losses are currently being clarified.