Intelligence officers have burned down two Russian Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is the first defeat of such anti-submarine aircraft in the history of, , reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On September 21, the peninsula was raided by fighters of the special intelligence unit "Primari". It is noted that the Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and fighting submarines.

Along with two enemy Be-12 aircraft, the scouts also hit another multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian invaders.

For more information, see. The Be-12 Chayka was developed in the experienced design bureau of German Beriev between 1956 and 1965. It is 30 meters long, 7.4 meters high and has a wingspan of 30 meters. The tactical range is 600-650 km. At the time of its creation, it was the largest production amphibious aircraft in the world. Depending on the model, it can carry a nuclear charge (Be-12SK model)

on September 14, GUR special forces hit Buk-M3 of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhya region.

On September 21, the GUR reported that hit Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a very expensive radar.

in Crimea