Soldiers of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, as a result of a special operation, stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast. This was reported... reports GUR.

During the special operation, the scouts penetrated the enemy's rear, cleared the occupiers' positions, and secured their foothold.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to at least 334 killed and over 550 wounded, which is more than eight companies.

"The advance of the Muscovites has been stopped, and the supply of provisions and ammunition to their troop group has been disrupted," the administration stated.

The special operation included swift raids into the enemy's rear, targeted work by artillerymen and grenade launchers, attacks by FPV drones, and close-quarters small arms combat.

It is reported that Russian army soldiers refused to storm positions in the area of responsibility of "Timur's Special Unit," as evidenced by intercepted radio communications.

Warning! The video contains profanity.