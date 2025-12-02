Military intelligence has destroyed important elements of Russian air defense in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. The results of the work were reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Radars and launchers of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were attacked by drones of the DIU's Active Action Department on November 29.

We managed to hit them in one night:

→ 9A83 launcher from the S-300V system, which was on combat duty;

→ two expensive radar stations 1L125 "Niobium-SV" at once.

The DIU noted that such strikes significantly reduce the ability of the Russian occupiers to control the airspace over Donbas and create conditions for new air operations of the Defense Forces.