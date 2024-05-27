Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv Oblast, resulting in three deaths and six injuries, according to the State Emergency Service.

On May 27, the occupiers targeted civilian objects in the region. The midday missile strike on Snihurivka caused a fire in a cafe, an auto parts store, and a tire repair shop. The blast wave also damaged a self-service car wash, rescuers reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 300 square meters.

Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv regional administration, confirmed the death of three people and the injury of six others. Rescue operations are still underway.

Photo: DSNS

