Russia keeps trying to capture Shakhove. Defense forces defeat the occupants' column – video

Russia continues its attempts to capture the village of Shakhove near Dobropillya, Donetsk region, and on October 16, the Defense Forces defeated another column of occupants. This was reported by the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Azov".

On Thursday, Russians attempted another mechanized attack near Dobropillia (Ocheretyne direction). The occupants aimed to capture Shakhove.

Between 05:30 and 08:00, the Russians launched an attack with 22 armored vehicles. The most numerous column – 11 units (tanks and armored combat vehicles) – left the area of Malynivka around 07:50.

The enemy began preparations for the assault in advance. In order to complicate the mining of the advance routes, the enemy set up observation posts to detect and destroy Ukrainian drones.

The Russian command also tried to change its offensive tactics. If earlier columns of enemy armored vehicles with infantry moved out from the depths of their own combat formations, this time on October 15, the Russians tried to pull the equipment closer to Shakhove and hide it in a forest belt.

The military noted that the maneuver was unsuccessful: two units of armored vehicles were detected by intelligence and destroyed by artillery and FPV drones before they tried to hide in the forest.

On October 16, thanks to the engineering equipment of the positions, effective mining and coordinated actions of artillery and drone operators, the occupiers' attack was thwarted.

As a result, nine armored vehicles were destroyed and four damaged.

Map: DeepState