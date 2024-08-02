In late July, after numerous failed attempts to launch massive armored assaults, Russian occupiers once again tried to breach the defenses held by the Ukrainian soldiers of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade in the Kurakhove sector. The Ukrainian paratroopers shared a video of the engagement.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The 79th Brigade noted that after failed mechanized assaults, the occupiers sent infantry into battle without equipment support.

Ukrainian airborne troops called this an "absolutely suicidal decision" and, together with the 471st Infantry Battalion, "tore the invaders into small pieces."

The 79th Brigade reported Russian losses of 11 assault troops killed and three wounded.

The General Staff's summary reported that in the Kurakhove sector, since the beginning of August 2, Russians had attacked Ukrainian units three times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

See also: Defense Forces hit Russian S-400 air defense systems in Crimea – video