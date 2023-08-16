Exclusive: Watch how Ukrainian drones attack attacked Crimea bridge in July

Video footage obtained by LIGA.net from Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, shows the use of experimental Sea Baby drones as they attacked the Kerch Bridge on 17 July.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU, said that the Sea Baby is an exclusive design which does not involve any private contractors.

The photos and videos shared by SBU sources with LIGA.net show Sea Babies and how they are being prepared for an operation in the Black Sea.

Those drones were used to strike not only the Crimean Bridge, but also other Russian targets, including the Russian landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the Sig tanker, Mr Maliuk said.

The Crimean bridge carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

SBU head Vasyl Malyuk earlier said the Crimean bridge was a legitimate target for Ukraine and promised to share details of "unique special operations" after the victory in the war.

