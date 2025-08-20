Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian invaders' train with fuel in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, said 65th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of the joint operation, the Defense Forces stopped the rolling stock with fuel, and operators of the Ronins unmanned systems battalion of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh" set fire to the tanks with FPV drones," the publication says.

The video at the beginning of the news shows the damage to the train's tanks and how it is burning.

Photos of the aftermath of the attack: social media

Photos of the aftermath of the attack: social media

Photos of the aftermath of the attack: social media

Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko states that after this strike, there was "no more railroad connection through the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region". According to him, the attack took place on August 19.

The military confirms that the train was destroyed between the temporarily occupied Urozhayne and Tokmak. The distance from the front line to this territory is more than 26 kilometers in a straight line:

Map: Deepstate (white mark, circled in red – Urozhayne)

Map: Deepstate (white mark, circled in red – Urozhayne)