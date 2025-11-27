The killzone in one of the hotspots in east of Ukraine is expanding toward the Russian rear, according to a new video showing a Ukrainian FVP drone hitting an occupier's Wasp air defense system. About this in the commentary to LIGA.net said Ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th Raid Regiment and a Defense Express weapons expert.

"The Osa is an old Soviet anti-aircraft missile system, and it is the main anti-aircraft missile system that covers Russian combat formations on the battlefield. For example, it prevents our helicopter pilots from flying freely, who are engaged in combat operations on enemy positions, or our medium-range drones, which fly at a distance of 50-100 kilometers," he says.

Read also Hunting for "donkeys": logistics goals of the Armed Forces and transition to ground robotic systems

Kyrychevsky notes that the recording shows that the damage was done using FPV drones, which do not work outside the kilzone.

According to the military, this video means that in one of the hottest battlefields in the East, this area of destruction is expanding and moving deeper into the occupiers' rear – so much so that the defenders can now hit the invaders' army air defense.

"Because the Wasp was not placed there to shoot FPV drones – for this purpose, they have many old Soviet anti-aircraft guns such as C-60, Shilka, Tunguska, pickup trucks with machine guns in several rows. But all this did not work – the Russians could neither track the process of detecting an anti-aircraft missile system on a particular segment (because Russian anti-aircraft gunners adapt to the conditions of war and learn to disguise themselves better), nor prevent the process of defeating the SAM," he explained.

In a post on Facebook, the "Raid" regiment writes, he said that each defeat of such equipment means not only the destruction of one vehicle, but also that a certain section of the invaders' rear will be left without cover for some time.

"This means that something heavier will fly into the area. And some command post or ammunition depot will be under threat. We are taking out the SAMs to take out the depots," the military added.