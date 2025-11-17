Ukrainian drone operators have "significantly increased" the number of defeats of Russian ground robotic systems, which the invaders are trying to redirect the supply of their forces to. About this LIGA.net said Ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th "Reid" regiment and Defense Express weapons expert, commenting video with a blow to one of these robots.

He said that this Russian ground robotic complex, Courier, is a multitasking platform that can be used for various tasks, not just logistics.

"The Russians have recently shown a modification of such a ground drone for infantry flamethrowers called Shmil. It's like a grenade launcher, but the rocket-propelled grenade is charged with a thermobaric charge, and it's a very dangerous thing. They are used to create smoke screens... So it's a small but very nasty Russian thing that is used quite often in all formats," the military explained.

Kyrychevsky noted that recently the invaders have been trying to switch their logistics to ground drones, adding that it is difficult to hunt such robots because they are small: "Its body length can be two meters – try to see it from the air. Plus, the Russians are trying to disguise them in various ways."

However, the military emphasized that the number of Russian ground drones being downed by Ukrainian UAV operators has "significantly increased": "Because each such destroyed small unmanned thing on tracks makes a significant contribution to the situation in a particular segment of the killzone."

"The 413th Regiment of the Reid Special Forces continues to conduct unique operations at the front. This time, the Russians' logistics tied to the NRC came under attack [...] The specific technical parameters of this operation (the number of enemy NRCs destroyed, the number and type of UAVs involved) cannot be disclosed in this case for obvious reasons," Kirichevsky added in his Facebook post.