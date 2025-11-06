Ukrainian aviation struck the invaders who had installed a Russian flag on a building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on November 5, said 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Kost Hordiienko, whose area of responsibility includes the city.

According to the military, for the sake of a propaganda video, a group of occupants climbed a building in the Rubizhne residential area, "waved their tricolor," and then gathered in a building nearby.

Of course, the defenders note, such "brazen behavior" could not have gone unnoticed, and Ukrainian aviation targeted the Russians.

"What do we have as a result? This is yet another proof that the Russian command does not spare its personnel and throws them into meaningless tasks that cost them their lives. We know that new amateurs will be sent to replace these amateurs who like to take part in filming propaganda videos. And they will be destroyed in Vovchansk," the brigade summarized.

Vovchansk is a city in the north of Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian project Deepstate, most of the city is under the control of the defenders, some is occupied and some is in the gray zone.

Map: Deepstate

