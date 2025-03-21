The Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry showcased footage of successful attacks on Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea, spotlighting the destruction of air defense systems like the Pantsir-S1 missile-gun system.

The Defense Intelligence first reported these strikes on March 19, confirming hits on multiple Russian assets over several days.

A drone operated by the DIU’s Prymaru special unit captured a dramatic moment, evading a missile fired from a Russian Pantsir-S1 during the operation.

Over the multi-day campaign, Ukrainian forces struck more than 10 Russian radar stations, an S-300SV launcher, command posts for ST-68 and 39N6 Kasta 2E2 radar systems, and three Pantsir-S1 systems.

Beyond air defenses, Ukraine's military intelligence targeted a Project S4236 transport-towing vessel, the universal tugboat Fedor Uryupin, and a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Earlier, on March 13, a LIGA.net source in intelligence revealed that DIU drones hit a drone manufacturing facility near the Russian city of Kaluga.

On March 16, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck Kadyrov's units in Bryansk Oblast, with the military intelligence releasing intercepted enemy communications.