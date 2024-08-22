Fighters of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian warehouse on the temporarily occupied Kinburn spit, according to the video published by the Navy itself.

"A unit of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the enemy's warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea," the message reads.

The video shows a warehouse near the coast – it is first hit by an FPV drone, and then ammunition from the drone is dropped on the building.

After that, a fire and heavy smoke can be seen.

On August 9, Defense Intelligence's special forces raided the occupied Kinburn spit in Mykolaiv Oblast. Intelligence reports the destruction of six units of armored vehicles of the Russian Federation and the elimination of about 30 troops.

Later, a video emerged of how in early August the Tsyklon group of the DIU legion struck the Russian military on the Kinburn spit: scouts hit equipment, observation points, and personnel from drones. The exact date of this was not revealed.

The spokesman of the Navy explained that the Kinburn Spit is important for Ukraine, as the Russians are shelling the Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts from it, and can also attack vessels that could potentially enter Mykolaiv's seaports.

