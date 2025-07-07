Servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raided an occupier's position near the border with Russia. This was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces and published the corresponding video. Caution, the video contains sensitive footage.

"The border, rain and enemy concentrations are not obstacles, but normal working conditions for SSO operators," the statement reads.

The soldiers are working non-stop in the hottest spots of the frontline and behind the contact line, striking the enemy, the press service said.

This time, a group of operators from one of the Special Forces units entered from the rear and raided an enemy position near the border with Russia.

"Thanks to careful preparation, coordination and professionalism, the soldiers achieved their goal. The result is the destruction of enemy manpower, trophies and invaluable combat experience," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

On June 30, it was reported that the fighters of the SSO destroyed a Russian reconnaissance group, that was breaking through to Sumy region. One Russian serviceman was captured.

On July 2, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on another operation in the border area. Then, the Ukrainian military killed four enemy soldiers and captured one wounded soldier.