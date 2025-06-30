Ukrainian special forces ambushed and destroyed an enemy group on the border with Russia in the North Slobozhansky direction. This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a video.

The operation was carried out by the operators of the 6th Regiment of the Ranger Special Forces.

In the North Slobozhansky sector, Ukrainian troops organized an ambush on an enemy reconnaissance group that was trying to infiltrate Ukrainian territory.

As a result of a fierce battle, the enemy group was destroyed, and one Russian serviceman was captured.