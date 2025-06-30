Ukrainian special forces ambushed and destroyed an enemy group on the border with Russia in the North Slobozhansky direction. This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a video.

The operation was carried out by the operators of the 6th Regiment of the Ranger Special Forces.

See also
Threat from the North. What is known about Russia's offensive in Sumy region

In the North Slobozhansky sector, Ukrainian troops organized an ambush on an enemy reconnaissance group that was trying to infiltrate Ukrainian territory.

As a result of a fierce battle, the enemy group was destroyed, and one Russian serviceman was captured.

  • On June 26, Syrsky said that the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region's border area had been stopped, and the line of contact had been stabilized.
  • On June 30, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces had advanced near Oleksiyivka, Sumy region, pushing the occupiers further away from the regional center.
Read also
In battles in Sumy region, Ukrainian paratroopers took prisoners from different parts of Russia – video