Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups in Yampil village in the north of Donetsk region, reported command of the SOF.

"In the Donetsk region, the enemy tried to gain a foothold in the village of Yampil with small subversive reconnaissance groups. The enemy's goal was to create a foothold for further assault operations. To stabilize the situation and restore control over the area, groups of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the AFU entered the settlement," the statement said.

The soldiers carried out a set of special actions, detected and destroyed groups of Russians, cleared the territory and prevented further advancement of the occupiers, the command said.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian military, the invaders suffered losses and were pushed back from Yampil, the SOF noted.

Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate records part of Yampil in the "gray zone". Changes to its map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate