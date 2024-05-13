Ukrainian defenders from three brigades destroyed a column of Russian invaders' equipment and infantry attempting to break through in the Kharkiv Oblast, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported.

Units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade together with the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 77th Airmobile Brigade carried out the combat operations.

The defenders used drones and artillery to destroy the occupiers' tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, the report said.

"Three units of equipment were irreparably destroyed and four others were damaged. The enemy scattered in all directions, but part of the personnel was found and neutralized - minus up to a platoon of Russian infantry, not counting the crews," the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported.

The entire enemy assault unit was destroyed, and the Russians' goal of breaking through the front line section was not achieved.