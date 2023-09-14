An S-400 Triumph air defence system was destroyed near the city of Yevpatoriia, in Russian-annexed Crimea, overnight on Thursday, sources in the security service of Ukraine, or SBU, told LIGA.net.

SBU counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a joint operation near Yevpatoria, destroying the Triumph air defence system worth USD 1.2 billion, the sources said.

The system was targeted with drones and Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles.

First, the drones hit the radars and antennas, which render the Triumph complex unable to detect air targets, and then two Neptune missiles hit its launchers.

"New surprises await for Russians in Crimea," the SBU sources added.

Earlier this week, the Sevastopol shipyard, in Russian-annexed Crimea, came under attack, leaving two ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet damaged and two dozen troops injured.

Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk hinted that the shipyard had been targeted by Ukrainian forces with UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles.

