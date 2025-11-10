The wife of Dmytro Basov, one of the defendants in the case of the procurement scheme at the state-owned Energoatom (Operation Midas), which was reported by anti-corruption agencies on the morning of November 10, is actively buying expensive real estate and luxury cars. About this declares Bihus.Info media.

"Thus, it follows from the materials published by NABU that several people, including Basov (who appears here [in the law enforcement recordings] as 'Tenor'), resolved the issue of payments to the company for goods and services delivered by contractors. If businessmen wanted to receive money and continue working on contracts, they had to pay 10%-15% of the total amount. Those who disagreed were threatened with being "zeroed out," the journalists say.

Basov is the former head of the Prosecutor General's Office's Department for Investigation of Offenses Committed by Criminal Organizations. In 2019, the official was dismissed from his post, according to media reports, due to a series of corruption scandals. The official was later able to appeal this decision and sue for reinstatement and more than UAH 2.5 million in compensation for allegedly forced absenteeism.

After Basov was appointed executive director for physical protection and security at Energoatom, his family became significantly richer: according to the real estate register, in 2024, the official's wife Natalia became the owner of a 70-square-meter apartment in one of Kyiv's most expensive residential complexes, White Lines, Bihus.Info notes.

According to him, this house was supposed to cost the woman at least $140,000; in addition, over the past two years, Basova has significantly updated her car fleet: the official's wife has a Mercedes GLE 300D made in 2023, a Range Rover 2019, and a new Mercedes GLC 220D made in 2025, which was registered in her name in October this year.

Journalists estimate the estimated value of the woman's purchases in recent years at $360,000.

"Interestingly, this is not the first scandal involving Basov. In 2016, Basov's department at the Prosecutor General's Office investigated a case of illegal sand mining by Dniprovski Sands. Subsequently, in 2019, 100% of the capital of Dniprovski Sands became the property of Natalia Basova, the prosecutor's wife," the media outlet notes.

It emphasizes that during this period, the official's wife acquired an apartment in the elite French Quarter with an area of 127 square meters, as well as a garage in this residential complex: "The origin of the money is unclear – the woman did not have the appropriate income for such purchases."

Moreover, just before the purchase of the house, the couple officially divorced, possibly to hide the acquired assets, but later the woman "returned" to the official's declaration as a person with whom he cohabited, Bihus.Info concludes.