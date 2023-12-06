In 2023, Russia did not win a single military victory, and the Defense Forces are currently preparing new steps to liberate Ukrainian lands from the occupiers – the state has an action plan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to the participants of the G7 Leaders' Online Summit.

"Putin is going to simulate elections for a new presidential term, and in order to quell the growing dissatisfaction of Russians with the results of the war, he has significantly increased the pressure on the front," Zelenskyy said.

However, according to him, the Defense Forces are "withstanding the blows."

"Putin has not won a single operation this year. We are maintaining important footholds on several frontlines and preparing for the next steps. And long-range weapons help us in this. They will help us a lot," Zelenskyy said.

The President assured that Ukraine has a "realistic strategy of action" and that Ukrainian efforts, with the support of Western partners, can ensure the success of the Defense Forces on the ground.

Today, Defense Minister Umerov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine approached the third line of defense of the Russians. He assured that Ukraine has a war plan for 2024.

Zaluzhny, in congratulating on the Day of the Armed Forces, said that Ukraine has no right to defeat in the war.