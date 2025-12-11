A drone hits a house in Lviv region. Suspilne reports – probably FPV

At the time the drone hit the residential building, no air alert was announced in Lviv region

FPV drone (Illustrative photo: video screenshot)

In Lviv region, a drone hits a private house, on the spot works police. By data suspilne's interlocutors, it could be an FPV drone.

The explosion in the village of Sokilnyky occurred around 04:00. No one was injured, the roof, facade and several living rooms of the building were damaged. Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the fact of a completed attempted murder. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years.

At the time the drone hit the private house, no air alert was announced in Lviv region. The last time the alarm sounded was on December 7 during a massive combined attack Russia throughout Ukraine.

Suspilne's interlocutors in law enforcement agencies noted that an FPV drone probably hit the building.

ADDED at 13:15. Head of the National Police Ivan Vygovsky saidhe said that law enforcement officers are currently establishing the type of drone, its route and the persons who may have been involved in the attack on the house.

He emphasized that this case showed that without systematic control of drones, the risks to civilians will only increase. Therefore, Ukraine needs updated and effective legislation on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Vygovsky noted that the National Police supports the draft law registered in the Verkhovna Rada № 13600which provides for mandatory registration of UAVs and entry into the State Register of Aircraft, registration of drones with the police, regulation of flight rules, administrative liability for the operation of unregistered drones, and criminal liability if such violations cause harm to people or significant material damage.

Alert in Lviv region (screenshot of the online alert map)

Reference. An FPV drone is a high-speed and maneuverable drone with a camera that transmits real-time video to special operator glasses. FPV models are focused on racing, stunts, and dynamic flights. They are used for reconnaissance and delivery for military purposes due to their high speed, sharp turns, and ability to fly in difficult conditions.

In the military sense, the term usually refers to high-speed FPV quadcopters or bomber drones, by installing a warhead or munitions drop device.