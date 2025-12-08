Bodies of two victims of Russian strike found in Ternopil, who had been missing since November
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Bodies of two more victims of the November 19 Russian attack on the city were found in Ternopil, head of the regional police Serhiy Zyubanenko reported.
"Two more dead people who were considered missing have been found," he wrote.
As of December 8, 38 people were reported dead, eight of them children.
Three more adults are still missing.
The investigation is ongoing,Zyubanenko said.
On November 19, apartment buildings in Ternopil were hit by Russian X-101 cruise missiles fired from strategic aircraft. As a result of the attack, dozens of people died and were injured.
- The Ternopil regional administration stated that the house, destroyed in the attack, cannot be restored.
On December 2, a woman died in hospital, suffered from the invaders' attack.
