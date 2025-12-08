Bodies of two victims of Russian strike found in Ternopil, who had been missing since November

The death toll from the attack by the occupiers in the fall has risen to 38

An illustrative photo of a destroyed house in Ternopil taken during search and rescue operations in November: Regional State Emergency Service

Bodies of two more victims of the November 19 Russian attack on the city were found in Ternopil, head of the regional police Serhiy Zyubanenko reported.

"Two more dead people who were considered missing have been found," he wrote.

As of December 8, 38 people were reported dead, eight of them children.

Three more adults are still missing.

The investigation is ongoing,Zyubanenko said.