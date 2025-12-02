Woman dies in hospital after Russian attack on Ternopil. Death toll rises to 36

Russian shelling of Ternopil killed 36 people, four more adults and one child are missing

The aftermath of the attack on Ternopil (Photo: Ternopil Regional Police / Facebook)

Another woman died in hospital as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19. This brings the number of people killed in the attack to 36, reported at the press center of the Ternopil regional police.

Law enforcement officials reported that the Ternopil police received a report from a forensic expert at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv that a woman born in 1944 had died of explosive injuries. The pensioner lived in Ternopil in a house on 15 Kvitnya Street, which was hit by an enemy missile on November 19.

"As a reminder, four adults and one child are currently missing. Among the victims are 29 adults and seven children," the statement said.

As a reminder, during the shelling on November 19, apartment buildings in Ternopil hit russian X-101 cruise missiles fired from strategic aircraft. As a result of the attack died and dozens of people were injured.