Woman dies in hospital after Russian attack on Ternopil. Death toll rises to 36
Another woman died in hospital as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19. This brings the number of people killed in the attack to 36, reported at the press center of the Ternopil regional police.
Law enforcement officials reported that the Ternopil police received a report from a forensic expert at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv that a woman born in 1944 had died of explosive injuries. The pensioner lived in Ternopil in a house on 15 Kvitnya Street, which was hit by an enemy missile on November 19.
"As a reminder, four adults and one child are currently missing. Among the victims are 29 adults and seven children," the statement said.
As a reminder, during the shelling on November 19, apartment buildings in Ternopil hit russian X-101 cruise missiles fired from strategic aircraft. As a result of the attack died and dozens of people were injured.
- on November 22, in the city of completed search and rescue operations after a Russian missile strike on the city on November 19.
- on November 24, law enforcement officials reported that looking for remains of missing people as a result of the Russian shelling of Ternopil on November 19 among the rubble of destroyed houses.
- on November 28, the press service of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration reported that the house destroyed as a result of the Russian attack is not subject to recovery.
