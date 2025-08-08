A hospital in Kharkiv was found to be fictitiously employing draft dodgers

The losses to the state budget amounted to over one million hryvnias

The suspect in the case (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

In Kharkiv, the director and head nurse of one of the city's hospitals are suspected of creating a scheme to embezzle state funds using fictitious employees. This was reported... reports Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, the management of the medical facility included individuals in the payroll who did not actually come to work and did not perform any job duties.

The first fictitious employee was a subordinate nurse. The woman, who was pregnant, was offered not to go to work, but her salary was preserved.

Later, the management of the institution allegedly added three more acquaintances to the list of "ghost employees," who also regularly received monetary compensation.

In addition, according to law enforcement, the director hired two more men who sought to obtain exemption from mobilization as medical workers.

The investigation established that the senior nurse compiled the time sheets, and the director signed them without verification.

As a result of these actions, more than 1 million UAH was illegally paid out of the state budget.

The suspects in the case have been notified of suspicion on charges of embezzlement of property on a large scale through abuse of official position and forgery of official documents.

The leader is additionally accused of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the prosecutor's office, he admitted his involvement in creating the scheme and began to compensate for the damages caused.