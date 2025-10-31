Deaths during bad weather in Odesa. Pre-trial restraints were imposed on suspected officials

Three officials suspected of official negligence were placed under house arrest, and two more were released on bail

Court session (Photo: OGP)

Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on suspected officials in the case of the death of nine people in Odesa. About this reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

In the framework of criminal proceedings on negligence that led to the death of people, preventive measures were imposed on suspected officials of the Odesa City Council and the subordinate utility company City Roads:

→ Deputy Mayor – round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet;

→ the deputy mayor – nightly house arrest;

→ the head of the structural unit and the chief engineer of the structural unit of the Municipal Enterprise "City Roads" – nightly house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet;

→ Director of the Department of Municipal Security, Chief Engineer and Director of Municipal Roads – custody with an alternative bail of UAH 1.5 million;

→ Director of the Department of Municipal Economy – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 3 million.

Also, at the request of the prosecutor's office, a court hearing on the measure of restraint against the former mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy T.

On October 28, UP wrote that the former mayor of Odesa received a suspicion in official negligence for failing to take measures during the September 30 flood.

On the morning of October 29, law enforcement officers confirmed the suspicion and eight other Odesa officials.