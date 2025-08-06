Donetsk OVA: It is almost impossible to get to Pokrovsk

There are 1370 people left in the town close to the front line

Donetsk region (Illustrative photo: Maria Senovilla/EPA)

About 1,400 civilians remain in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, but it is almost impossible to enter the city. This was discussed during the telethon reported vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

According to him, as of August 6, 1370 people live in Pokrovsk.

"It is almost impossible to enter the city. That's why we go there only with the military and ask our defenders to help evacuate people," Filashkin said.

He noted that several utility companies and police units are working in Pokrovsk. The authorities are calling on people to evacuate, as it is impossible to bring either humanitarian or medical aid to Pokrovsk.

"Almost every day the enemy destroys and shells the city of Pokrovsk," said the head of the Donetsk Military Administration, adding that the situation in the settlements close to the front line is the most difficult.