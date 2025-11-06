Due to night attack, Ukrzaliznytsia trains change route and are delayed

Route changes affect trains in several regions at once

Photo: Facebook / Oleksandr Pertsovsky

On the night of November 6, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, damaging the railway infrastructure. As a result, some trains are running on rerouted routes and with delays,, reported Ukrzaliznytsia .

In particular, we are talking about flights:

no. 102 Kherson – Husarivka;

No. 104 Lviv – Husarivka;

No. 712 Kyiv – Husarivka;

No. 92 Odesa – Husarivka.

Train No. 733 Dnipro-Kyiv is running with an auxiliary locomotive, with an estimated delay of less than an hour. The following trains are delayed by up to five hours due to damage in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions:

no. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl;

No. 119/120 Dnipro – Helm with trailed cars Pavlohrad – Kyiv;

No. 37/38 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv.

Some suburban trains in Sumy region and from Chernihiv region to Kyiv will also run late. Ukrzaliznytsia asked to take this into account when planning trips.