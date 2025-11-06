Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region: railway station damaged, eight people injured – photos
On the night of November 6, Russian occupants shelled the Dnipro region. How reported chairman of the board Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskythe Zaporizhzhia-Kamianske railway station came under attack. In addition, the enemy shelled several localities, said vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.
Due to the shelling, train traffic to and from Dnipro is currently being provided in a backup format. In this regard, trains in the Dnipro direction will be delayed.
Restoration work is already underway at the railway station. No injuries were reported.
Russians attacked the town of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovs'k region, injuring eight people and causing several fires. There was also significant damage to civilian infrastructure.
One of the entrances of the four-story building was partially destroyed by the roof and ceiling. Numerous cars, infrastructure facilities and the transport company were also damaged.
The aggressor also struck the Petropavlivka community in the Synelnyky district with a UAV. A building of a utility company caught fire as a result of the hit.
The occupants continue to shell Nikopol and Pokrovske community with FPV drones and artillery. A five-story building, a private house and a power line were damaged in these settlements.
A total of 13 drones were destroyed in the region.
- on November 1, the Russians carried out a combined a blow to the Dnipropetrovs'k region. Among the wounded and killed were civilians and soldiers. Later it became known that the Russian strike hit the center of one of the settlements in the Samara district, where there was no firing ground.
- Later, due to the death and injury of of the Ukrainian military a number of officials were suspended from the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region.
- On the night of November 4 Russia attacked Mykolaiv community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with a missile and drones. The strike killed one person and injured eight others.
