In Odesa region, a man died in a shopping center

The serviceman became ill when he was taken to the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC to clarify his data

Ambulance (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Odesa region, a man liable for military service died in the building of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. About this said press service of the regional TCC.

On Thursday, December 25, the citizen was taken to the Belgorod-Dniester RTC and JV to clarify his credentials.

The report says the man suddenly lost consciousness. The military provided him with first aid and called an ambulance.

Despite the efforts of doctors who arrived within minutes and carried out a set of resuscitation measures, the man died. The TCC stated that the cause of death was acute heart failure caused by a chronic disease.

"The rate of deterioration and the results of the medical examination confirm the sudden nature of the pathological condition," the statement said.

The TCC assured that they are assisting law enforcement agencies in establishing all the circumstances of the incident. They added that the information about a violent death or bodily injuries is not true.