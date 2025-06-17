In Zhytomyr, a man shot his ex-wife and killed himself. It may be an ex-military man
In Zhytomyr, a man shot a woman and then shot himself. This was reported by police, investigators and patrol police are working at the scene.
The shooting took place on June 17 around 16:00 on Svyatoslav Richter Street.
According to preliminary data, the 63-year-old man approached a Peugeot car carrying a 36-year-old woman and shot her several times. After that, he shot himself. Law enforcement officers identified the victims as a former husband and wife.
The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, preliminary classification is premeditated murder.
According to information from unnamed interlocutors of Ukrayinska Pravda, it may be a former fighter of the Aidar battalion, lawyer Oleksandr Fedosiuk with the call sign Bekh and his ex-wife.
The patrol police reported to, that due to investigative actions on Svyatoslav Richter Street, traffic on the street from the intersection with Ivan Kocherha Street to Ivan Franko Street is temporarily restricted.
